Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Coast Guard National Strike Force assists Oklahoma with vaccine distribution efforts [Image 2 of 4]

    Coast Guard National Strike Force assists Oklahoma with vaccine distribution efforts

    CHICKASHA, OK, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard PIAT

    Chickasha, Okla. - Petty Officer 2nd Class Caleb Gaudian, assigned to the Coast Guard Pacific Strike Team, verifies steady vaccination refrigeration temperatures, during a site visit in Chickasha, Oklahoma, Feb. 10, 2021. The Coast Guard's National Strike Force teams deployed to Oklahoma in support of efforts organized by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Department of Health and Human Services, and state, territorial, tribal health officials that support national goals for COVID-19 health and safety and vaccine distribution. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer Edward Goff.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2021
    Date Posted: 02.12.2021 07:19
    Photo ID: 6518520
    VIRIN: 210210-G-XX000-002
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 2.97 MB
    Location: CHICKASHA, OK, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard National Strike Force assists Oklahoma with vaccine distribution efforts [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard National Strike Force assists Oklahoma with vaccine distribution efforts
    Coast Guard National Strike Force assists Oklahoma with vaccine distribution efforts
    Coast Guard National Strike Force assists Oklahoma with vaccine distribution efforts
    Coast Guard National Strike Force assists Oklahoma with vaccine distribution efforts

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USCG
    FEMA
    Oklahoma
    Pacific Strike Team
    COVID-19
    vaccine distribution

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT