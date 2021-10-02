Coast Guard National Strike Force assists Oklahoma with vaccine distribution efforts

Chickasha, Okla. - Petty Officer 2nd Class Caleb Gaudian, assigned to the Coast Guard Pacific Strike Team, verifies steady vaccination refrigeration temperatures, during a site visit in Chickasha, Oklahoma, Feb. 10, 2021. The Coast Guard's National Strike Force teams deployed to Oklahoma in support of efforts organized by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Department of Health and Human Services, and state, territorial, tribal health officials that support national goals for COVID-19 health and safety and vaccine distribution. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer Edward Goff.

