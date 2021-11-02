Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard National Strike Force assists Oklahoma with vaccine distribution efforts [Image 3 of 4]

    Coast Guard National Strike Force assists Oklahoma with vaccine distribution efforts

    BRISTOW, OK, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jetta Disco 

    U.S. Coast Guard PIAT

    Bristow, Okla. - Petty Officer 1st Class Julie Bosman, assigned to the Coast Guard Atlantic Strike Team, assesses a refrigeration unit at a vaccine distribution site in Bristow, Oklahoma, Feb. 11, 2021. The Coast Guard's National Strike Force teams deployed to Oklahoma in support of efforts organized by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Department of Health and Human Services, and state, territorial, tribal health officials, that support national goals for COVID-19 health and safety and vaccine distribution. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jetta Disco.

    Location: BRISTOW, OK, US 
    USCG
    Oklahoma
    Jetta Disco
    Atlantic Strike Team
    COVID-19
    vaccine distribution

