Coast Guard National Strike Force assists Oklahoma with vaccine distribution efforts

Bristow, Okla. - Petty Officer 1st Class Julie Bosman, assigned to the Coast Guard Atlantic Strike Team, assesses a refrigeration unit at a vaccine distribution site in Bristow, Oklahoma, Feb. 11, 2021. The Coast Guard's National Strike Force teams deployed to Oklahoma in support of efforts organized by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Department of Health and Human Services, and state, territorial, tribal health officials, that support national goals for COVID-19 health and safety and vaccine distribution. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jetta Disco.

Date Taken: 02.11.2021 Date Posted: 02.12.2021 Photo by PO1 Jetta Disco