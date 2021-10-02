Chickasha, Okla. - Chief Petty Officer Edward Goff, assigned to the Coast Guard Pacific Strike Team, inspects an inventory sheet for an emergency response kit at a dialysis center in Chickasha, Oklahoma, Feb. 10, 2021. The Coast Guard's National Strike Force teams deployed to Oklahoma in support of efforts organized by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Department of Health and Human Services, and state, territorial, tribal health officials that support national goals for COVID-19 health and safety and vaccine distribution. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Caleb Gaudian.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.10.2021 Date Posted: 02.12.2021 07:19 Photo ID: 6518519 VIRIN: 210210-G-XX000-001 Resolution: 1283x1711 Size: 804.84 KB Location: CHICKASHA, OK, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard National Strike Force assists Oklahoma with vaccine distribution efforts [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Jetta Disco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.