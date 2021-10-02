Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard National Strike Force assists Oklahoma with vaccine distribution efforts [Image 1 of 4]

    Coast Guard National Strike Force assists Oklahoma with vaccine distribution efforts

    CHICKASHA, OK, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jetta Disco 

    U.S. Coast Guard PIAT

    Chickasha, Okla. - Chief Petty Officer Edward Goff, assigned to the Coast Guard Pacific Strike Team, inspects an inventory sheet for an emergency response kit at a dialysis center in Chickasha, Oklahoma, Feb. 10, 2021. The Coast Guard's National Strike Force teams deployed to Oklahoma in support of efforts organized by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Department of Health and Human Services, and state, territorial, tribal health officials that support national goals for COVID-19 health and safety and vaccine distribution. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Caleb Gaudian.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2021
    Date Posted: 02.12.2021 07:19
    Photo ID: 6518519
    VIRIN: 210210-G-XX000-001
    Resolution: 1283x1711
    Size: 804.84 KB
    Location: CHICKASHA, OK, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard National Strike Force assists Oklahoma with vaccine distribution efforts [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Jetta Disco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USCG
    FEMA
    Oklahoma
    Pacific Strike Team
    COVID-19
    vaccine distribution

