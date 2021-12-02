Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka's Helipad Reopens

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 12, 2021) — Cmdr. Benjamin Waite, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka's (CFAY) public works officer presents a coin to Toshitaka Akaike, branch manager, Kanto Daiichi Branch, Nippo Corporation, during a ribbon cutting ceremony reopening CFAY's helipad. Waite acknowledged the efforts of the repair work made to the helipad onboard CFAY, which was damaged by Typhoon Faxai in 2019. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryo Isobe)

