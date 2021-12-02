Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka's Helipad Reopens [Image 4 of 4]

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka's Helipad Reopens

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    02.12.2021

    Photo by Ryo Isobe 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 12, 2021) — Cmdr. Benjamin Waite, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka's (CFAY) public works officer presents a coin to Toshitaka Akaike, branch manager, Kanto Daiichi Branch, Nippo Corporation, during a ribbon cutting ceremony reopening CFAY's helipad. Waite acknowledged the efforts of the repair work made to the helipad onboard CFAY, which was damaged by Typhoon Faxai in 2019. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryo Isobe)

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    PWD Yokosuka renovates, reopens helipad following 2019 typhoon damage

