Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka's Helipad Reopens

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 12, 2021) —Lt. Cmdr. Shawn Madeson, second from right, with Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) Port Operations, and Cmdr. Benjamin Waite, CFAY Public Works Officer cut a ceremonial ribbon with Shinji Yamamoto, far left, sales manager at Kanto Daiichi Branch, Nippo Corporation, and Branch Manager Toshitaka Akaike, Kanto Daiichi Branch, Nippo Corporation, during CFAY's helipad’s reopening ceremony. The helipad reopened following major repair work after it was damaged during Typhoon Faxai in 2019. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryo Isobe)

