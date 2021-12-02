Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka's Helipad Reopens

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 12, 2021) — The newly repaired helipad onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) reopened after major repair work following damages caused by Typhoon Faxai in 2019. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryo Isobe)

