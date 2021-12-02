PWD Yokosuka renovates, reopens helipad following 2019 typhoon damage

Photo By Ryo Isobe | YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 12, 2021) — Cmdr. Benjamin Waite, Commander, Fleet Activities...... read more read more Photo By Ryo Isobe | YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 12, 2021) — Cmdr. Benjamin Waite, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka's (CFAY) public works officer presents a coin to Toshitaka Akaike, branch manager, Kanto Daiichi Branch, Nippo Corporation, during a ribbon cutting ceremony reopening CFAY's helipad. Waite acknowledged the efforts of the repair work made to the helipad onboard CFAY, which was damaged by Typhoon Faxai in 2019. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryo Isobe) see less | View Image Page

Public Works Department (PWD) Yokosuka onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) reopened the installation's helipad following a final inspection during a ribbon-cutting ceremony, Feb. 12.



The reopening came after repair work for damage to the pavement and the lighting system following Typhoon Faxai in September 2019. After the damage assessment and soil sampling, the repair work began July 20, 2020. The work involved excavation and removal of the existing system and infrastructure, and placement of new electrical equipment as well as concrete work. PWD Yokosuka, with support from CFAY’s port operations department and other off-base Japanese contractors, completed the job early.



“By getting permission to have the whole helipad closed, the contractor was able to have full freedom and execute the improvements effectively, allowing the project to move forward without any serious challenges,” said Lt. j.g. Charles Thaxter, project construction manager at PWD Yokosuka. “By allowing a full closure, it resulted in having a temporary helipad near Berkey Field, which limited CFAY’s helicopter operational capability, so there was pressure to avoid any delays and finish on schedule.”



The helipad’s new improvements include concrete aprons, which lead from the driveway to the pad, gutters, sidewalks, curbs, and an underground lighting system with 30 improved fixtures in the upgraded layout. In addition to that, the seawall, which was damaged in the typhoon, was restored as well.



According to Thaxter, the project was one of the smoothest ones to occur at CFAY.



“[It had] no additional costs or delays, and [it finished] a week ahead of the planned completion date” said Thaxter. “The communication between the customer (CFAY’s port operations department), our PWD team, and the contractor was effective and open, which is something any construction manager strives for, and was a defining element in the success of this project.”



With four new static grounds, two installed at the main helipad and two at the secondary helipad, it is now able to support the loading and unloading of ordnance, which it was not previously capable of. These new capabilities allow any U.S. Navy helicopter to land on the pad with enough space for large helicopters, such as the Boeing CH-47 Chinook.



