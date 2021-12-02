DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (Feb. 12, 2021) – U.S. Navy Sailors try to sort and carry mail packages during Captain’s Cup on Diego Garcia Feb. 12, 2021. Five teams of service members from the U.S. and U.K. participated in the event. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Stevin Atkins)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.12.2021 Date Posted: 02.12.2021 02:36 Photo ID: 6518448 VIRIN: 210212-N-US228-1625 Resolution: 4640x3712 Size: 12.5 MB Location: FPO, IO Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Captain's Cup Diego Garcia [Image 6 of 6], by SA Stevin Atkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.