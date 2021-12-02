DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (Feb. 12, 2021) – Seaman Apprentice Yeoman Michael R. Benedict, assigned to U.S. Naval Support Facility Diego Garcia, swims across the pool with an inner tube around his waist during Captain’s Cup Feb. 12, 2021. Five teams of service members from the U.S. and U.K. participated in the event. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Stevin Atkins)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2021 02:36
|Photo ID:
|6518444
|VIRIN:
|210212-N-US228-1774
|Resolution:
|4640x3712
|Size:
|9.11 MB
|Location:
|FPO, AP, IO
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Captain's Cup Diego Garcia [Image 6 of 6], by SA Stevin Atkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT