Captain's Cup Diego Garcia

DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (Feb. 12, 2021) – Electronics Technician 2nd Class Devin Walleck, assigned to the Naval Communication and Telecommunication Station Diego Garcia, hits a wiffle ball during Captain’s Cup Feb. 12, 2021. Five teams of service members from the U.S. and U.K. participated in the event.

(U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Stevin Atkins)

