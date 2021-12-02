DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (Feb. 12, 2021) – Electronics Technician 2nd Class Devin Walleck, assigned to the Naval Communication and Telecommunication Station Diego Garcia, hits a wiffle ball during Captain’s Cup Feb. 12, 2021. Five teams of service members from the U.S. and U.K. participated in the event.
(U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Stevin Atkins)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2021 02:36
|Photo ID:
|6518447
|VIRIN:
|210212-N-US228-1542
|Resolution:
|4448x3558
|Size:
|11.98 MB
|Location:
|FPO, IO
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Captain's Cup Diego Garcia [Image 6 of 6], by SA Stevin Atkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT