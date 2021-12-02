DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (Feb. 12, 2021) – U.S. Service members onboard Diego Garcia play capture the pin during Captain’s Cup Feb. 12, 2021. Five teams of service members from the U.S. and U.K. participated in the event. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Stevin Atkins)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.12.2021 Date Posted: 02.12.2021 02:36 Photo ID: 6518440 VIRIN: 210212-N-US228-1491 Resolution: 3034x2426 Size: 5.65 MB Location: FPO, IO Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Captain's Cup Diego Garcia [Image 6 of 6], by SA Stevin Atkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.