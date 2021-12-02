DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (Feb. 12, 2021) – U.S. Service members onboard Diego Garcia play capture the pin during Captain’s Cup Feb. 12, 2021. Five teams of service members from the U.S. and U.K. participated in the event. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Stevin Atkins)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2021 02:36
|Photo ID:
|6518440
|VIRIN:
|210212-N-US228-1491
|Resolution:
|3034x2426
|Size:
|5.65 MB
|Location:
|FPO, IO
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Captain's Cup Diego Garcia [Image 6 of 6], by SA Stevin Atkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT