Midnight GQ aboard John S. McCain

Electronics Technician 2nd Class Marc Reyes, from Denton, Texas, simulates setting electrical isolation during a general quarters drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56). McCain is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Markus Castaneda)

