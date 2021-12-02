Midnight GQ aboard John S. McCain

Electronics Technician 2nd Class Marc Reyes, from Denton, Texas, simulates setting electrical isolation during a general quarters drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56). McCain is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Markus Castaneda)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2021 03:09
|Photo ID:
|6518435
|VIRIN:
|210212-N-WI365-1179
|Resolution:
|5920x4229
|Size:
|1.18 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
