    Midnight GQ aboard John S. McCain [Image 6 of 9]

    Midnight GQ aboard John S. McCain

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    02.12.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Markus Castaneda 

    Destroyer Squadron 15

    Seaman Simon Tainter, left, from Southwest Harbor, Maine, and Seaman Recruit Richard Lopez, from Tulare, Calif., measure out metal banding prior to repairing a simulated ruptured pipe during a general quarters drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56). McCain is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Markus Castaneda)

    Date Taken: 02.12.2021
    Date Posted: 02.12.2021 03:09
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    McCain
    Fortune Favors the Brave
    John S. McCain
    JSM
    Big Bad John

