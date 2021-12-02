Midnight GQ aboard John S. McCain

Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Javonte Davis, from Jacksonville, Fla., prepares to combat a simulated fire in the boatswain’s store room during a general quarters drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56). McCain is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Markus Castaneda)

