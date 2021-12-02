A ‘Class Alpha’ fire flag lay on a table in the general workshop during a general quarters drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56). McCain is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Markus Castaneda)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2021 03:10
|Photo ID:
|6518441
|VIRIN:
|210212-N-WI365-1261
|Resolution:
|5202x3716
|Size:
|1.92 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Midnight GQ aboard John S. McCain [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Markus Castaneda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
