U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – A bird's-eye view of The Terrazzo as restoration work continues on the Air Garden's fountains on Feb. 09, 2021 at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo. (U.S. Air Force photo/Trevor Cokley)
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2021 17:36
|Photo ID:
|6517948
|VIRIN:
|210209-F-XS730-1016
|Resolution:
|4576x3046
|Size:
|4.16 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Air Force Academy Cadet Chapel Restoration Feb. 2021 [Image 12 of 12], by Trevor Cokley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT