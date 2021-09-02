U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – A bird's-eye view of The Terrazzo as restoration work continues on the Air Garden's fountains on Feb. 09, 2021 at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo. (U.S. Air Force photo/Trevor Cokley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.09.2021 Date Posted: 02.11.2021 17:36 Photo ID: 6517948 VIRIN: 210209-F-XS730-1016 Resolution: 4576x3046 Size: 4.16 MB Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Air Force Academy Cadet Chapel Restoration Feb. 2021 [Image 12 of 12], by Trevor Cokley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.