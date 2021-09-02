Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Air Force Academy Cadet Chapel Restoration Feb. 2021 [Image 6 of 12]

    U.S. Air Force Academy Cadet Chapel Restoration Feb. 2021

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2021

    Photo by Trevor Cokley 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – Workers continue building the exterior shell around the Cadet Chapel on Feb. 09, 2021 at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo. The chapel closed in early September 2019 to allow for necessary repairs and is estimated to be completed in 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo/Trevor Cokley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2021
    Date Posted: 02.11.2021 17:36
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Air Force Academy Cadet Chapel Restoration Feb. 2021 [Image 12 of 12], by Trevor Cokley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Force
    USAFA
    Cadet Chapel

