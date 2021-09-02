U.S. Air Force Academy Cadet Chapel Restoration Feb. 2021

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – A view of the Cadet Chapel as work continues on the external shell being constructed around the building on Feb. 09, 2021 at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo. The chapel closed in early September 2019 to allow for necessary repairs and is estimated to be completed in 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo/Trevor Cokley)

