U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – A bird's-eye view of the Polaris Hall Center for Character and Leadership Development on Feb. 09, 2021 at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo. (U.S. Air Force photo/Trevor Cokley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.09.2021 Date Posted: 02.11.2021 17:36 Photo ID: 6517950 VIRIN: 210209-F-XS730-1014 Resolution: 3627x2416 Size: 5.68 MB Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Air Force Academy Cadet Chapel Restoration Feb. 2021 [Image 12 of 12], by Trevor Cokley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.