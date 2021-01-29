A 910th Airlift Wing C-130H Hercules aircraft, assigned to Youngstown Air Reserve Station, Ohio, waits to take off from the U.S. Army Yuma Proving Grounds, Arizona, to conduct joint airborne/air transportability training during Operation Arizona Sunrise, Jan. 29, 2021. Under a distributed operations concept, five C-130s and more than 100 Reserve Citizen Airmen assigned to the 910th AW traveled to Southern Arizona, Jan. 24–30, 2021, for the 757th Airlift Squadron’s annual flyaway. (U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Juliet Louden)

Date Taken: 01.29.2021 by SSgt Juliet Louden