Tech. Sgt. Tim Kantorak, a loadmaster assigned to the 757th Airlift Squadron, prepares a 910th Airlift Wing C-130H Hercules aircraft for takeoff from the U.S. Army Yuma Proving Grounds, Arizona, to conduct joint airborne/air transportability training, during Operation Arizona Sunrise, Jan. 29, 2021. Under a distributed operations concept, five C-130s and more than 100 Reserve Citizen Airmen assigned to the 910th AW traveled to Southern Arizona, Jan. 24–30, 2021, for the 757th AS’s annual flyaway. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Master Sgt. Bob Barko Jr.)

