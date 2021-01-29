Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Arizona Sunrise [Image 16 of 20]

    Operation Arizona Sunrise

    U.S. ARMY YUMA PROVING GROUNDS, AZ, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2021

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Bob Barko 

    910th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. Tim Kantorak, a loadmaster assigned to the 757th Airlift Squadron, prepares a 910th Airlift Wing C-130H Hercules aircraft for takeoff from the U.S. Army Yuma Proving Grounds, Arizona, to conduct joint airborne/air transportability training, during Operation Arizona Sunrise, Jan. 29, 2021. Under a distributed operations concept, five C-130s and more than 100 Reserve Citizen Airmen assigned to the 910th AW traveled to Southern Arizona, Jan. 24–30, 2021, for the 757th AS’s annual flyaway. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Master Sgt. Bob Barko Jr.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2021
    Date Posted: 02.11.2021 15:07
    Photo ID: 6517673
    VIRIN: 210129-F-SN450-1002
    Resolution: 2753x3563
    Size: 657.1 KB
    Location: U.S. ARMY YUMA PROVING GROUNDS, AZ, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Arizona Sunrise [Image 20 of 20], by SMSgt Bob Barko, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Operation Arizona Sunrise

    TAGS

    Hercules
    Airdrops
    HALO
    Cargo Drops
    ReserveReady
    Arizona Sunrise

