Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Operation Arizona Sunrise

    Operation Arizona Sunrise

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Juliet Louden | A 910th Airlift Wing C-130H Hercules aircraft, assigned to Youngstown Air Reserve...... read more read more

    TUCSON, ARIZ. AND YUMA, ARIZ, AZ, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2021

    Story by Senior Airman Noah Tancer 

    910th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    The dark blue sky begins to lighten. The dawning light reveals hazy clouds passing lazily on the breeze, skiing down from snowy mountaintops and out across the open planes. An out-of-season chill clings to the air. The sun brings some warmth as the mountainous peaks guide its way into the sky, all painting the backdrop for the beginning of Operation Arizona Sunrise.

    The 757th Airlift Squadron held its annual flyaway in Southern Arizona, Jan. 24–30, 2021, supported by the 910th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron. Under a distributed operations concept, five C-130H Hercules aircraft and more than 100 Reserve Citizen Airmen assigned to the 910th Airlift Wing were split between two mission cells located in Tucson and Yuma, Arizona.

    The main training focuses were joint airborne/air transportability training through high-altitude low open jump routes more than 15,000 feet above the ground at Yuma and low-fly tactical routes with simulation cargo drops in Tucson. Then, an aircraft from each location would meet in the air above the mountains each day for two-ship flight formations.

    Capt. Nick Bargiband is the chief of operations assigned to the 910th Operations Support Squadron and served as one of two mission commanders for the operation.

    "This mission, we dropped a variety of paratrooper teams," said Bargiband. "It's a hard training for us to stay current on with Northeast Ohio's naturally low cloud ceilings, let alone the winter temperatures this time of year.

    Arizona wasn't only chosen for its clear skies and warm weather, but for its geological difference from the landscape around Youngstown Air Reserve Station where the unit typically trains. Flying and performing tactical sorties over varied terrain helps 910th Airmen remain “Combat ready NOW... for tomorrow's fight!” as the wing’s mission statement goes.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2021
    Date Posted: 02.11.2021 15:14
    Story ID: 388907
    Location: TUCSON, ARIZ. AND YUMA, ARIZ, AZ, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Arizona Sunrise, by SrA Noah Tancer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airdrops
    HALO
    cargo drops
    Distributed Operations
    ReserveReady
    Arizona Sunrise

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT