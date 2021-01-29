Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Operation Arizona Sunrise [Image 17 of 20]

    Operation Arizona Sunrise

    U.S. ARMY YUMA PROVING GROUNDS, AZ, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Juliet Louden 

    910th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. Tim Kantorak, a loadmaster assigned to the 757th Airlift Squadron, waits for the weather call to restart C-130H Hercules aircraft takeoff preparations, Jan. 29, 2021, on the U.S. Army Yuma Proving Grounds, Arizona. The crew intended to conduct joint airborne/air transportability training for Operation Arizona Sunrise but were weathered out at the last minute. Under a distributed operations concept, five C-130s and more than 100 Reserve Citizen Airmen assigned to the 910th Airlift Wing traveled to Southern Arizona, Jan. 24–30, 2021, for the 757th AS’s annual flyaway.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2021
    Date Posted: 02.11.2021 15:07
    Photo ID: 6517674
    VIRIN: 210129-F-LE760-1149
    Resolution: 4253x5504
    Size: 1.44 MB
    Location: U.S. ARMY YUMA PROVING GROUNDS, AZ, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Arizona Sunrise [Image 20 of 20], by SSgt Juliet Louden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Operation Arizona Sunrise
    Operation Arizona Sunrise
    Operation Arizona Sunrise
    Operation Arizona Sunrise
    Operation Arizona Sunrise
    Operation Arizona Sunrise
    Operation Arizona Sunrise
    Operation Arizona Sunrise
    Operation Arizona Sunrise
    Operation Arizona Sunrise
    Operation Arizona Sunrise
    Operation Arizona Sunrise
    Operation Arizona Sunrise
    Operation Arizona Sunrise
    Operation Arizona Sunrise
    Operation Arizona Sunrise
    Operation Arizona Sunrise
    Operation Arizona Sunrise
    Operation Arizona Sunrise
    Operation Arizona Sunrise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Operation Arizona Sunrise

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airdrops
    HALO
    cargo drops
    Distributed Operations
    ReserveReady
    Arizona Sunrise

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT