Tech. Sgt. Tim Kantorak, a loadmaster assigned to the 757th Airlift Squadron, waits for the weather call to restart C-130H Hercules aircraft takeoff preparations, Jan. 29, 2021, on the U.S. Army Yuma Proving Grounds, Arizona. The crew intended to conduct joint airborne/air transportability training for Operation Arizona Sunrise but were weathered out at the last minute. Under a distributed operations concept, five C-130s and more than 100 Reserve Citizen Airmen assigned to the 910th Airlift Wing traveled to Southern Arizona, Jan. 24–30, 2021, for the 757th AS’s annual flyaway.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.29.2021 Date Posted: 02.11.2021 15:07 Photo ID: 6517674 VIRIN: 210129-F-LE760-1149 Resolution: 4253x5504 Size: 1.44 MB Location: U.S. ARMY YUMA PROVING GROUNDS, AZ, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Operation Arizona Sunrise [Image 20 of 20], by SSgt Juliet Louden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.