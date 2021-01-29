Tech. Sgt. Tim Kantorak, a loadmaster assigned to the 757th Airlift Squadron, waits for the weather call to restart C-130H Hercules aircraft takeoff preparations, Jan. 29, 2021, on the U.S. Army Yuma Proving Grounds, Arizona. The crew intended to conduct joint airborne/air transportability training for Operation Arizona Sunrise but were weathered out at the last minute. Under a distributed operations concept, five C-130s and more than 100 Reserve Citizen Airmen assigned to the 910th Airlift Wing traveled to Southern Arizona, Jan. 24–30, 2021, for the 757th AS’s annual flyaway.
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2021 15:07
|Photo ID:
|6517674
|VIRIN:
|210129-F-LE760-1149
|Resolution:
|4253x5504
|Size:
|1.44 MB
|Location:
|U.S. ARMY YUMA PROVING GROUNDS, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Operation Arizona Sunrise [Image 20 of 20], by SSgt Juliet Louden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT