Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Winter Strike 21 [Image 3 of 16]

    Winter Strike 21

    ALPENA, MI, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Scott Thompson 

    Michigan National Guard

    Aviation ordnance Marines with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 167, Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina, works on a UH-1Y Huey during Winter Strike 21 at Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Mich., Jan. 28, 2021. Winter Strike 21 is a cold-weather readiness event held as part of the Northern Strike exercise series that offers the Michigan National Guard’s unparalleled facilities as a venue for U.S. and coalition forces to receive advanced All-Domain joint fires training in all weather conditions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Scott Thompson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2021
    Date Posted: 02.10.2021 22:20
    Photo ID: 6516680
    VIRIN: 210128-Z-GS745-0849
    Resolution: 6532x3674
    Size: 3.36 MB
    Location: ALPENA, MI, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Winter Strike 21 [Image 16 of 16], by MSgt Scott Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Winter Strike 21
    Winter Strike 21
    Winter Strike 21
    Winter Strike 21
    Winter Strike 21
    Winter Strike 21
    Winter Strike 21
    Winter Strike 21
    Winter Strike 21
    Winter Strike 21
    Winter Strike 21
    Winter Strike 21
    Winter Strike 21
    Winter Strike 21
    Winter Strike 21
    Winter Strike 21

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Alpena
    USMCR
    HMLA 167
    National All Domain Warfighting Center
    Winter Strike 21
    Northern Strike 21-1

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT