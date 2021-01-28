Marine with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 167, Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina, work on maintenance with the AH-1Z Viper during Winter Strike 21 at Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Mich., Jan. 25, 2021. Winter Strike 21 is a cold-weather readiness event held as part of the Northern Strike exercise series that offers the Michigan National Guard’s unparalleled facilities as a venue for U.S. and coalition forces to receive advanced All-Domain joint fires training in all weather conditions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Scott Thompson)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2021 22:21
|Photo ID:
|6516691
|VIRIN:
|210128-Z-GS745-0713
|Resolution:
|6532x3674
|Size:
|3.19 MB
|Location:
|ALPENA, MI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Winter Strike 21 [Image 16 of 16], by MSgt Scott Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
