UH-1Y Huey with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 167, Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina, fly training missions during Winter Strike 21 at Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Mich., Jan. 25, 2021. Winter Strike 21 is a cold-weather readiness event held as part of the Northern Strike exercise series that offers the Michigan National Guard’s unparalleled facilities as a venue for U.S. and coalition forces to receive advanced All-Domain joint fires training in all weather conditions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Scott Thompson)

