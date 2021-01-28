Aviation ordnance Marine with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 167, Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina, works on a UH-1Y Huey during Winter Strike 21 at Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Mich., Jan. 28, 2021. Winter Strike 21 is a cold-weather readiness event held as part of the Northern Strike exercise series that offers the Michigan National Guard’s unparalleled facilities as a venue for U.S. and coalition forces to receive advanced All-Domain joint fires training in all weather conditions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Scott Thompson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.28.2021 Date Posted: 02.10.2021 22:21 Photo ID: 6516692 VIRIN: 210128-Z-GS745-0664 Resolution: 6532x3674 Size: 3.53 MB Location: ALPENA, MI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Winter Strike 21 [Image 16 of 16], by MSgt Scott Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.