Sgt. Jonathan McCoy of the 549th Military Working Dog Detachment keeps hold of Dasty, a 3-year-old MWD, while Cpl. Jadyn Hurr from 5th Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment, feels for the dog’s pulse. Students in a K-9 First Responder class at Fort Wainwright’s Medical Simulation Training Center practiced noninvasive techniques on Dasty under the close supervision of McCoy, his handler.
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2021 19:39
|Photo ID:
|6516554
|VIRIN:
|210129-A-RW124-0001
|Resolution:
|3467x2320
|Size:
|1.17 MB
|Location:
|AK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Wainwright MSTC debuts K-9 First Responder class [Image 3 of 3], by Eve Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT