Fort Wainwright MSTC debuts K-9 First Responder class

Sgt. Jonathan McCoy of the 549th Military Working Dog Detachment keeps hold of Dasty, a 3-year-old MWD, while Cpl. Jadyn Hurr from 5th Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment, feels for the dog’s pulse. Students in a K-9 First Responder class at Fort Wainwright’s Medical Simulation Training Center practiced noninvasive techniques on Dasty under the close supervision of McCoy, his handler.

