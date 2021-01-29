Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Fort Wainwright MSTC debuts K-9 First Responder class [Image 2 of 3]

    Fort Wainwright MSTC debuts K-9 First Responder class

    AK, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2021

    Photo by Eve Baker 

    Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office

    Using a realistic-looking dog mannequin, Sgt. Erika Hemminger and Sgt. Thomas Bowen, both instructors at Fort Wainwright’s Medical Simulation Training Center, demonstrate how to stop the bleeding of a junctional wound on a dog as part of a canine first responder class. The mannequin is a lifelike training aid nicknamed Diesel and manufactured by TraumaFX that enables students to practice invasive medical procedures.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2021
    Date Posted: 02.10.2021 19:39
    Photo ID: 6516553
    VIRIN: 210129-A-RW124-0002
    Resolution: 3872x2592
    Size: 3.69 MB
    Location: AK, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Wainwright MSTC debuts K-9 First Responder class [Image 3 of 3], by Eve Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fort Wainwright MSTC debuts K-9 First Responder class
    Fort Wainwright MSTC debuts K-9 First Responder class
    Fort Wainwright MSTC debuts K-9 First Responder class

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    first aid
    mannequin
    first responder
    canine
    K-9

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT