Using a realistic-looking dog mannequin, Sgt. Erika Hemminger and Sgt. Thomas Bowen, both instructors at Fort Wainwright’s Medical Simulation Training Center, demonstrate how to stop the bleeding of a junctional wound on a dog as part of a canine first responder class. The mannequin is a lifelike training aid nicknamed Diesel and manufactured by TraumaFX that enables students to practice invasive medical procedures.

Date Taken: 01.29.2021 Date Posted: 02.10.2021 Fort Wainwright MSTC debuts K-9 First Responder class [Image 3 of 3]