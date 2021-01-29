Using a realistic-looking dog mannequin, Sgt. Erika Hemminger and Sgt. Thomas Bowen, both instructors at Fort Wainwright’s Medical Simulation Training Center, demonstrate how to stop the bleeding of a junctional wound on a dog as part of a canine first responder class. The mannequin is a lifelike training aid nicknamed Diesel and manufactured by TraumaFX that enables students to practice invasive medical procedures.
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2021 19:39
|Photo ID:
|6516553
|VIRIN:
|210129-A-RW124-0002
|Resolution:
|3872x2592
|Size:
|3.69 MB
|Location:
|AK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Wainwright MSTC debuts K-9 First Responder class [Image 3 of 3], by Eve Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
