Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Fort Wainwright MSTC debuts K-9 First Responder class [Image 1 of 3]

    Fort Wainwright MSTC debuts K-9 First Responder class

    AK, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2021

    Photo by Eve Baker 

    Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office

    Sgt. Jonathan McCoy of the 549th Military Working Dog Detachment keeps hold of Dasty, a 3-year-old MWD, while a student feels for the dog’s pulse. Students in a K-9 First Responder class at Fort Wainwright’s Medical Simulation Training Center practiced noninvasive techniques on Dasty under the close supervision of McCoy, his handler. (Photo by Eve A. Baker, U.S. Army Garrison Alaska, Fort Wainwright Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2021
    Date Posted: 02.10.2021 19:39
    Photo ID: 6516552
    VIRIN: 210129-A-RW124-0003
    Resolution: 1665x2487
    Size: 770.2 KB
    Location: AK, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Wainwright MSTC debuts K-9 First Responder class [Image 3 of 3], by Eve Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fort Wainwright MSTC debuts K-9 First Responder class
    Fort Wainwright MSTC debuts K-9 First Responder class
    Fort Wainwright MSTC debuts K-9 First Responder class

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MWD
    first responder
    canine
    military working dog
    K-9

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT