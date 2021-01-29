Fort Wainwright MSTC debuts K-9 First Responder class

Sgt. Jonathan McCoy of the 549th Military Working Dog Detachment keeps hold of Dasty, a 3-year-old MWD, while a student feels for the dog’s pulse. Students in a K-9 First Responder class at Fort Wainwright’s Medical Simulation Training Center practiced noninvasive techniques on Dasty under the close supervision of McCoy, his handler. (Photo by Eve A. Baker, U.S. Army Garrison Alaska, Fort Wainwright Public Affairs)

