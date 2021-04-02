SJAFB Airmen Join Space Force

Airman 1st Class Valeria Jimenez-Valdez (left) and Airman 1st Class Broc Wicks (right), 4th Operations Support Squadron intelligence analysts, pose for a photo after enlisting into the U.S. Space Force at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina Feb. 4, 2021. Jimena-Valdez and Wicks are the first Airmen from SJAFB to join the U.S. Space Force. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman Jordan Colvin)

