    SJAFB Airmen Join Space Force [Image 7 of 7]

    SJAFB Airmen Join Space Force

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2021

    Photo by Airman Jordan Colvin 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Airman 1st Class Valeria Jimenez-Valdez (left) and Airman 1st Class Broc Wicks (right), 4th Operations Support Squadron intelligence analysts, pose for a photo after enlisting into the U.S. Space Force at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina Feb. 4, 2021. Jimena-Valdez and Wicks are the first Airmen from SJAFB to join the U.S. Space Force. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman Jordan Colvin)

