Airman 1st Class Valeria Jimenez-Valdez (left) and Airman 1st Class Broc Wicks (right), 4th Operations Support Squadron intelligence analysts, pose for a photo after enlisting into the U.S. Space Force at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina Feb. 4, 2021. Jimena-Valdez and Wicks are the first Airmen from SJAFB to join the U.S. Space Force. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman Jordan Colvin)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2021 16:40
|Photo ID:
|6516455
|VIRIN:
|210204-F-FJ742-1052
|Resolution:
|6298x4203
|Size:
|14.65 MB
|Location:
|SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SJAFB Airmen Join Space Force [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Jordan Colvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
