SJAFB Airmen Join Space Force

Airman 1st Class Broc Wicks, 4th Operations Support Squadron intelligence analyst, raises his right hand and repeats the Space Force oath of enlistment at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Feb. 4, 2021. Wicks will become a Specialist 3 intelligence analyst for the Space Force. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman Jordan Colvin)

