Airman 1st Class Broc Wicks, 4th Operations Support Squadron intelligence analyst (left), Capt. Stephannie Hernandez-Ruberte, 4th OSS wing intelligence weapons officer (middle), and Airman 1st Class Valeria Jimenez-Valdez, 4th OSS intelligence analyst (right), stand together after swearing-in at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina Feb. 4, 2021. Wicks and Jimenez-Valdez are SJAFB’s newest U.S. Space Force members. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman Jordan Colvin)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2021 16:39
|Photo ID:
|6516453
|VIRIN:
|210204-F-FJ742-1039
|Resolution:
|6171x4118
|Size:
|15.72 MB
|Location:
|SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SJAFB Airmen Join Space Force [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Jordan Colvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT