Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    SJAFB Airmen Join Space Force [Image 1 of 7]

    SJAFB Airmen Join Space Force

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2021

    Photo by Airman Jordan Colvin 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Capt. Stephannie Hernandez-Ruberte, 4 Operations Support Squadron wing intelligence weapons officer (left), Airman 1st Class Broc Wicks (center) and Airman 1st Class Valeria Jimenez-Valdez (right), 4th OSS intelligence analysts, recite the oath of enlistment during a change of service ceremony at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Feb. 4, 2021. Wicks and Jimenez-Valdez will become Specialist 3 intelligence analysts for the U.S. Space Force. These Airmen made the leap from the Air Force to the Space Force. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman Jordan Colvin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2021
    Date Posted: 02.10.2021 16:39
    Photo ID: 6516449
    VIRIN: 210204-F-FJ742-1015
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 21.47 MB
    Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SJAFB Airmen Join Space Force [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Jordan Colvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SJAFB Airmen Join Space Force
    SJAFB Airmen Join Space Force
    SJAFB Airmen Join Space Force
    SJAFB Airmen Join Space Force
    SJAFB Airmen Join Space Force
    SJAFB Airmen Join Space Force
    SJAFB Airmen Join Space Force

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Force
    Seymour Johnson AFB
    Colvin
    Space Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT