Capt. Stephannie Hernandez-Ruberte, 4 Operations Support Squadron wing intelligence weapons officer (left), Airman 1st Class Broc Wicks (center) and Airman 1st Class Valeria Jimenez-Valdez (right), 4th OSS intelligence analysts, recite the oath of enlistment during a change of service ceremony at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Feb. 4, 2021. Wicks and Jimenez-Valdez will become Specialist 3 intelligence analysts for the U.S. Space Force. These Airmen made the leap from the Air Force to the Space Force. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman Jordan Colvin)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2021 16:39
|Photo ID:
|6516449
|VIRIN:
|210204-F-FJ742-1015
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|21.47 MB
|Location:
|SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SJAFB Airmen Join Space Force [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Jordan Colvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
