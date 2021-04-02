SJAFB Airmen Join Space Force

Capt. Stephannie Hernandez-Ruberte, 4 Operations Support Squadron wing intelligence weapons officer (left), Airman 1st Class Broc Wicks (center) and Airman 1st Class Valeria Jimenez-Valdez (right), 4th OSS intelligence analysts, recite the oath of enlistment during a change of service ceremony at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Feb. 4, 2021. Wicks and Jimenez-Valdez will become Specialist 3 intelligence analysts for the U.S. Space Force. These Airmen made the leap from the Air Force to the Space Force. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman Jordan Colvin)

