Chief Master Sgt. Paul Barbee, 104th Fighter Wing Command Chief, reads the names of award winners during the Annual Awards ceremony at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts, Feb. 7, 2021. This ceremony recognized the 104FW’s top performers in 2020. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Hanna Smith)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2021 15:12
|Photo ID:
|6516251
|VIRIN:
|210207-Z-PB060-2432
|Resolution:
|5408x3600
|Size:
|13.32 MB
|Location:
|WESTFIELD, MA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 104th Fighter Wing hosts 2020 Annual Award Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Hanna Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
104th Fighter Wing recognizes 2020 annual award winners
