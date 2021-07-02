Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    104th Fighter Wing hosts 2020 Annual Award Ceremony [Image 1 of 4]

    104th Fighter Wing hosts 2020 Annual Award Ceremony

    WESTFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Hanna Smith 

    104th Fighter Wing/Public Affairs

    Col. Tom ‘Sling’ Bladen, 104th Fighter Wing commander, addresses the audience at the Annual Awards ceremony at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts, Feb. 7, 2021. This ceremony recognized the 104FW’s top performers in 2020. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Hanna Smith)

