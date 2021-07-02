104th Fighter Wing hosts 2020 Annual Award Ceremony

104th Fighter Wing 2020 Annual Award winners pose for a photo in front of an F-15C Eagle at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts. The 104FW held an Annual Award ceremony which recognized the 104FW’s top performers in 2020. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Hanna Smith)

