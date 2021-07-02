Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    104th Fighter Wing hosts 2020 Annual Award Ceremony [Image 4 of 4]

    104th Fighter Wing hosts 2020 Annual Award Ceremony

    WESTFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Hanna Smith 

    104th Fighter Wing/Public Affairs

    104th Fighter Wing 2020 Annual Award winners pose for a photo in front of an F-15C Eagle at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts. The 104FW held an Annual Award ceremony which recognized the 104FW’s top performers in 2020. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Hanna Smith)

    Date Taken: 02.07.2021
    Date Posted: 02.10.2021 15:13
    This work, 104th Fighter Wing hosts 2020 Annual Award Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Hanna Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    104th Fighter Wing recognizes 2020 annual award winners

    Air National Guard
    Air Combat Command
    Massachusetts Air National Guard
    104th Fighter Wing
    Barnes Air National Guard Base
    Barnestormer

