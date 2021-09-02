SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 9, 2021) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sterett (DDG 104), left, transits in formation with the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59) in the South China Sea Feb. 9, 2021. The Theodore Roosevelt and Nimitz Carrier Strike Groups are conducting dual-carrier operations during their deployments to the 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Wade Costin)
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2021 03:34
|Photo ID:
|6515534
|VIRIN:
|210209-N-FZ335-1304
|Resolution:
|4227x2813
|Size:
|919.21 KB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Theodore Roosevelt and Nimitz Carrier Strike Groups conduct dual-carrier operations [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Wade Costin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
