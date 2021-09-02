SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 9, 2021) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sterett (DDG 104), left, transits in formation with the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59) in the South China Sea Feb. 9, 2021. The Theodore Roosevelt and Nimitz Carrier Strike Groups are conducting dual-carrier operations during their deployments to the 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Wade Costin)

This work, Theodore Roosevelt and Nimitz Carrier Strike Groups conduct dual-carrier operations [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Wade Costin