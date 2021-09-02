Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Theodore Roosevelt and Nimitz Carrier Strike Groups conduct dual-carrier operations [Image 4 of 7]

    Theodore Roosevelt and Nimitz Carrier Strike Groups conduct dual-carrier operations

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    02.09.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Wade Costin 

    USS Russell (DDG 59)

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 9, 2021) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sterett (DDG 104), left, transits in formation with the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59) in the South China Sea Feb. 9, 2021. The Theodore Roosevelt and Nimitz Carrier Strike Groups are conducting dual-carrier operations during their deployments to the 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Wade Costin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2021
    Date Posted: 02.10.2021 03:34
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    TAGS

    7th Fleet
    USS Sterett
    USS Princeton
    TRCSG
    Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group
    NCSG

