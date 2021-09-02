SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 9, 2021) A C-2A Greyhound, assigned to the “Providers” of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 30, launches from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) as it transits the South China Sea Feb. 9, 2021. The Theodore Roosevelt and Nimitz Carrier Strike Groups are conducting dual-carrier operations during their deployments to the 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Wade Costin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.09.2021 Date Posted: 02.10.2021 03:33 Photo ID: 6515531 VIRIN: 210209-N-FZ335-1210 Resolution: 2790x1857 Size: 811.47 KB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Theodore Roosevelt and Nimitz Carrier Strike Groups conduct dual-carrier operations [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Wade Costin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.