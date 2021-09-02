Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Theodore Roosevelt and Nimitz Carrier Strike Groups conduct dual-carrier operations [Image 3 of 7]

    Theodore Roosevelt and Nimitz Carrier Strike Groups conduct dual-carrier operations

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    02.09.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Wade Costin 

    USS Russell (DDG 59)

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 9, 2021) The aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) transits the South China Sea Feb. 9, 2021. The Theodore Roosevelt and Nimitz Carrier Strike Groups are conducting dual-carrier operations during their deployments to the 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Wade Costin)

    Date Taken: 02.09.2021
    Date Posted: 02.10.2021 03:33
    Photo ID: 6515533
    VIRIN: 210209-N-FZ335-1297
    Resolution: 4693x2664
    Size: 784.49 KB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Theodore Roosevelt and Nimitz Carrier Strike Groups conduct dual-carrier operations [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Wade Costin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    7th Fleet
    USS Nimitz
    TRCSG
    Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group
    NCSG

