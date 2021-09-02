SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 9, 2021) The aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), left, transits in formation with the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) in the South China Sea Feb. 9, 2021. The Theodore Roosevelt and Nimitz Carrier Strike Groups are conducting dual-carrier operations during their deployments to the 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Wade Costin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.09.2021 Date Posted: 02.10.2021 03:33 Photo ID: 6515532 VIRIN: 210209-N-FZ335-1256 Resolution: 3616x2407 Size: 916.38 KB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 6 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Theodore Roosevelt and Nimitz Carrier Strike Groups conduct dual-carrier operations [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Wade Costin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.