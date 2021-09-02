Gen. Daniel Hokanson, Chief of the National Guard Bureau, pays his final respects Feb. 9, 2021 to the three Idaho Army National Guard pilots killed Feb. 2 when their UH-60 Black Hawk crashed outside of Boise. The Idaho National Guard hosted a memorial Tuesday in honor of Chief Warrant Officer 4 Jesse Anderson, Chief Warrant Officer 3 George “Geoff” Laubhan and Chief Warrant Officer 3 Matthew Peltzer. (U.S. National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur)
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2021 01:16
|Photo ID:
|6515420
|VIRIN:
|210209-F-AY311-335
|Resolution:
|3600x2490
|Size:
|3.97 MB
|Location:
|BOISE, ID, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Idaho National Guard pays its respects to the three fallen pilots in the Feb. 2 Black Hawk crash [Image 25 of 25], by MSgt Becky Vanshur, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
