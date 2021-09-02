Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Idaho National Guard pays its respects to the three fallen pilots in the Feb. 2 Black Hawk crash

    Idaho National Guard pays its respects to the three fallen pilots in the Feb. 2 Black Hawk crash

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur 

    Idaho Army National Guard

    Governor Brad Little presents a challenge coin on a battlefield cross Tuesday in honor of one of the three Idaho Army National Guard pilots killed when their UH-60 Black Hawk crashed outside of Boise Feb 2. As governor, Little serves as the commander in chief of the Idaho National Guard.

    The Idaho National Guard hosted a memorial Tuesday in honor of Chief Warrant Officer 4 Jesse Anderson, Chief Warrant Officer 3 George “Geoff” Laubhan and Chief Warrant Officer 3 Matthew Peltzer. The three pilots were killed Feb. 2 when their UH-60 Black Hawk crashed outside of Boise. (U.S. National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur)

    Date Taken: 02.09.2021
    Date Posted: 02.10.2021 01:16
    Photo ID: 6515413
    VIRIN: 210209-F-AY311-963
    Resolution: 3600x2510
    Size: 3.87 MB
    Location: BOISE, ID, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Idaho National Guard pays its respects to the three fallen pilots in the Feb. 2 Black Hawk crash [Image 25 of 25], by MSgt Becky Vanshur, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Idaho National Guard pays its respects to the three fallen pilots in the Feb. 2 Black Hawk crash
    Boise
    UH-60 Black Hawk
    Gowen Field
    Idaho National Guard
    Idaho Army National Guard
    Idaho Military Division

