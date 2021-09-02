Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Idaho National Guard pays its respects to the three fallen pilots in the Feb. 2 Black Hawk crash [Image 23 of 25]

    Idaho National Guard pays its respects to the three fallen pilots in the Feb. 2 Black Hawk crash

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur 

    Idaho Army National Guard

    The Idaho National Guard hosted a memorial Feb. 9, 2021 in honor of Chief Warrant Officer 4 Jesse Anderson, Chief Warrant Officer 3 George “Geoff” Laubhan and Chief Warrant Officer 3 Matthew Peltzer. The three pilots were killed Feb. 2 when their UH-60 Black Hawk crashed outside of Boise.
    "At difficult times like this, our number one priority is to take care of the family members as well as the fellow Guardsmen," said Maj. Gen. Michael Garshak, adjutant general of Idaho. "So today was an opportunity for the fellow guardsmen of our fallen aviators to pay their respects and honor the service and the sacrifice of their fellow Guardsmen." (U.S. National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2021
    Date Posted: 02.10.2021 01:17
    Photo ID: 6515429
    VIRIN: 210209-F-AY311-729
    Resolution: 2249x3186
    Size: 2.78 MB
    Location: BOISE, ID, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Idaho National Guard pays its respects to the three fallen pilots in the Feb. 2 Black Hawk crash [Image 25 of 25], by MSgt Becky Vanshur, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Idaho National Guard pays its respects to the three fallen pilots in the Feb. 2 Black Hawk crash
    Idaho National Guard pays its respects to the three fallen pilots in the Feb. 2 Black Hawk crash
    Idaho National Guard pays its respects to the three fallen pilots in the Feb. 2 Black Hawk crash
    Idaho National Guard pays its respects to the three fallen pilots in the Feb. 2 Black Hawk crash
    Idaho National Guard pays its respects to the three fallen pilots in the Feb. 2 Black Hawk crash
    Idaho National Guard pays its respects to the three fallen pilots in the Feb. 2 Black Hawk crash
    Idaho National Guard pays its respects to the three fallen pilots in the Feb. 2 Black Hawk crash
    Idaho National Guard pays its respects to the three fallen pilots in the Feb. 2 Black Hawk crash
    Idaho National Guard pays its respects to the three fallen pilots in the Feb. 2 Black Hawk crash
    Idaho National Guard pays its respects to the three fallen pilots in the Feb. 2 Black Hawk crash
    Idaho National Guard pays its respects to the three fallen pilots in the Feb. 2 Black Hawk crash
    Idaho National Guard pays its respects to the three fallen pilots in the Feb. 2 Black Hawk crash
    Idaho National Guard pays its respects to the three fallen pilots in the Feb. 2 Black Hawk crash
    Idaho National Guard pays its respects to the three fallen pilots in the Feb. 2 Black Hawk crash
    Idaho National Guard pays its respects to the three fallen pilots in the Feb. 2 Black Hawk crash
    Idaho National Guard pays its respects to the three fallen pilots in the Feb. 2 Black Hawk crash
    Idaho National Guard pays its respects to the three fallen pilots in the Feb. 2 Black Hawk crash
    Idaho National Guard pays its respects to the three fallen pilots in the Feb. 2 Black Hawk crash
    Idaho National Guard pays its respects to the three fallen pilots in the Feb. 2 Black Hawk crash
    Idaho National Guard pays its respects to the three fallen pilots in the Feb. 2 Black Hawk crash
    Idaho National Guard pays its respects to the three fallen pilots in the Feb. 2 Black Hawk crash
    Idaho National Guard pays its respects to the three fallen pilots in the Feb. 2 Black Hawk crash
    Idaho National Guard pays its respects to the three fallen pilots in the Feb. 2 Black Hawk crash
    Idaho National Guard pays its respects to the three fallen pilots in the Feb. 2 Black Hawk crash
    Idaho National Guard pays its respects to the three fallen pilots in the Feb. 2 Black Hawk crash

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Boise
    UH-60 Black Hawk
    Gowen Field
    Idaho National Guard
    Idaho Army National Guard
    Idaho Military Division

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT