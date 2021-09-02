Idaho National Guard pays its respects to the three fallen pilots in the Feb. 2 Black Hawk crash

The Idaho National Guard hosted a memorial Feb. 9, 2021 in honor of Chief Warrant Officer 4 Jesse Anderson, Chief Warrant Officer 3 George “Geoff” Laubhan and Chief Warrant Officer 3 Matthew Peltzer. The three pilots were killed Feb. 2 when their UH-60 Black Hawk crashed outside of Boise.

"At difficult times like this, our number one priority is to take care of the family members as well as the fellow Guardsmen," said Maj. Gen. Michael Garshak, adjutant general of Idaho. "So today was an opportunity for the fellow guardsmen of our fallen aviators to pay their respects and honor the service and the sacrifice of their fellow Guardsmen." (U.S. National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur)

