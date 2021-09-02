U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. John F. Thompson, Space and Missile Systems Center commander, facilitates the Oath of Office to participants of a U.S. Space Force ceremonial transfer event at Los Angeles Air Force Base, Calif., Feb. 9, 2021. The event was attended by more than 100 participants both in person and virtually.(U.S. Space Force photo by Van Ha)
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2021 21:08
|Photo ID:
|6515317
|VIRIN:
|210209-X-DC888-1250
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|10.58 MB
|Location:
|CA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, LAAFB hosts U.S. Space Force ceremonial transfer events [Image 10 of 10], by Van Ha, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LAAFB hosts U.S. Space Force ceremonial transfer events
