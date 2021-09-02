Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    LAAFB hosts U.S. Space Force ceremonial transfer events [Image 10 of 10]

    LAAFB hosts U.S. Space Force ceremonial transfer events

    CA, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2021

    Photo by Van Ha 

    Space and Missile Systems Center Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. John F. Thompson, Space and Missile Systems Center commander, facilitates the Oath of Office to participants of a U.S. Space Force ceremonial transfer event at Los Angeles Air Force Base, Calif., Feb. 9, 2021. The event was attended by more than 100 participants both in person and virtually.(U.S. Space Force photo by Van Ha)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2021
    Date Posted: 02.09.2021 21:08
    Photo ID: 6515317
    VIRIN: 210209-X-DC888-1250
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 10.58 MB
    Location: CA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LAAFB hosts U.S. Space Force ceremonial transfer events [Image 10 of 10], by Van Ha, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    LAAFB hosts U.S. Space Force ceremonial transfer events
    LAAFB hosts U.S. Space Force ceremonial transfer events
    LAAFB hosts U.S. Space Force ceremonial transfer events
    LAAFB hosts U.S. Space Force ceremonial transfer events
    LAAFB hosts U.S. Space Force ceremonial transfer events
    LAAFB hosts U.S. Space Force ceremonial transfer events
    LAAFB hosts U.S. Space Force ceremonial transfer events
    LAAFB hosts U.S. Space Force ceremonial transfer events
    LAAFB hosts U.S. Space Force ceremonial transfer events
    LAAFB hosts U.S. Space Force ceremonial transfer events

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    LAAFB hosts U.S. Space Force ceremonial transfer events

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Space and Missile Systems Center
    SMC
    U.S. Space Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT