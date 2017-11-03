LAAFB hosts U.S. Space Force ceremonial transfer events

Airmen of the Space and Missile Systems Center and 61st Air Base Group participate in a U.S. Space Force ceremonial transfer event at Los Angeles Air Force Base, Calif., Feb. 9, 2021. U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. John F. Thompson, SMC commander, facilitated the Oaths of Office and Enlistment for more than 100 participants. More than 2,400 members in space-related career fields around the globe will transition from the U.S. Air Force into the U.S. Space Force over the next several months. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Luke Kitterman)

