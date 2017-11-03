Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LAAFB hosts U.S. Space Force ceremonial transfer events [Image 8 of 10]

    LAAFB hosts U.S. Space Force ceremonial transfer events

    LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Luke Kitterman 

    Space and Missile Systems Center Public Affairs

    Airmen of the Space and Missile Systems Center and 61st Air Base Group participate in a U.S. Space Force ceremonial transfer event at Los Angeles Air Force Base, Calif., Feb. 9, 2021. U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. John F. Thompson, SMC commander, facilitated the Oaths of Office and Enlistment for more than 100 participants. More than 2,400 members in space-related career fields around the globe will transition from the U.S. Air Force into the U.S. Space Force over the next several months. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Luke Kitterman

    Date Taken: 03.11.2017
    Date Posted: 02.09.2021 21:08
    Photo ID: 6515315
    VIRIN: 210209-X-VE588-1144
    Resolution: 4039x2693
    Size: 2.59 MB
    Location: LOS ANGELES, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LAAFB hosts U.S. Space Force ceremonial transfer events [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Luke Kitterman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    LAAFB hosts U.S. Space Force ceremonial transfer events

    Space and Missile Systems Center
    Air Force
    USSF
    SMC
    Space Force

