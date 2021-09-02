LAAFB hosts U.S. Space Force ceremonial transfer events

Photo By Van Ha | U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. John F. Thompson, Space and Missile Systems Center commander,...... read more read more Photo By Van Ha | U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. John F. Thompson, Space and Missile Systems Center commander, facilitates the Oath of Office to participants of a U.S. Space Force ceremonial transfer event at Los Angeles Air Force Base, Calif., Feb. 9, 2021. The event was attended by more than 100 participants both in person and virtually.(U.S. Space Force photo by Van Ha) see less | View Image Page

Members from the Space and Missile Systems Center and the 61st Air Base Group attended U.S. Space Force ceremonial transfer events Feb. 9, here.



The men and women of SMC and the 61st ABG marked this occasion while abiding by COVID-19 safety measures during two separate ceremonies.



The first ceremony of the day represented transferees from SMC’s Enterprise and Production Corps while the second consisted of members from the Atlas and Development Corps, Special Programs, Portfolio Architect, 61 ABG and SMC staff.



U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. John F. Thompson, SMC commander, officiated the ceremonial transfer events in which more than 100 personnel participated both in person and virtually.



“I want to congratulate you on joining this new service and making history as the first acquirers dedicated to space acquisitions and the mission of providing our country with unparalleled capabilities on-orbit," Thompson said. “Your transition to the United States Space Force marks the launch of a new chapter in your service to our nation and is a testament to your dedication to ensuring the global commons of space remain free for all peaceful space faring nations.”



According to the narrator, U.S. Air Force Capt. Matthew Preszler, SMC cyber test director, more than 2,400 members in space-related career fields around the globe will transition from the U.S. Air Force into the U.S. Space Force over the next several months.



"This is a dream come true," said U.S. Space Force 2nd Lt. Jason Choi, Developmental Engineer in SMC's Enterprise Corps. "I get to focus my efforts on space-based technologies because that has been something I've been passionate about ever since I saw the space shuttle launch when I was a kid, so being able to fulfil a childhood dream is awesome."